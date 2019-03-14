Alleged illegal gambling operation busted

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- An anonymous tip leads to an illegal gambling bust in Booneville.

Now, Dustin Wilkins, 35, is in jail charged with facilitation of illegal gambling by electronic means, operating a business without a permit, violation of the tobacco ordinance.

- Advertisement -

This was found at the On The Spot Game Room at 508 North 2nd Street.

Investigators say they recovered an illegal electronic gambling machine, gambling paraphernalia, and over $500 in cash.

The businesses has since been shut down and will remain closed until a permit for operation is up to code.