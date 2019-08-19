Alleged Lamar County thief caught in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in Lamar County, Alabama has been captured in Lowndes County.

Richard Mordecai, 45, will be charged with theft in the first degree and eluding, along with minor traffic charges by Lamar County deputies.

- Advertisement -

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has a hold on Mordecai and he remains in jail.

Lamar County Sheriff Hal Allred saID deputies tried to Mordecai over on Walnut Grove Road this past weekend, while he was driving a stolen car.

The Vernon man eventually crashed and ran away. A little while later another car was reported stolen in the area.

Lowndes County deputies eventually caught up with him and made the arrest.

Mordecai is not expected to face any new charges in Mississippi.