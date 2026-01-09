Alleged mail theft suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The holidays may have past, but that doesn’t stop porch pirates from stealing packages.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Jaheim Hayden for alleged Mail Theft Wednesday morning.

Deputies became first aware of the crime through social media and were able to identify him with the homeowner’s Ring Doorbell footage.

As of July 2025, mail theft can now be considered a felony.

“This is a reminder to the public that you can no longer go up on somebody’s porch and think you can get away with it. If you get caught, you can go to prison over this,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

Hayden is also suspect in another investigation involving property theft.