Alleged meth found in package at area postal office

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A package with methamphetamine inside lands a Baldwyn man in jail.

Larry Newman, 44, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Prentiss County deputies were notified by a United States Postal Inspector after a something didn’t seem right with a package that came in the Baldwyn Post Office.

Once deputies opened the package, inside they found the narcotic.

Investigators say the shipment of drugs is growing.

Newman’s bond is set at $5,000.