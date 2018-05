COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of a Columbus motel shooting death is indicted on a First Degree Murder charge.

An indictment for Johnathan Lee Majors II was handed down this court term.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail.

The shooting happened outside Motel 6 on December 22, 2017.

Majors was found in an abandoned house 18 days later.

Michael Garth of Starkville was shot and died at the scene.