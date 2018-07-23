Alleged Starkville Walmart shooter indicted on all counts, capital murder

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County grand jury has indicted the man accused of shooting and killing a Starkville optometrist.

District Attorney Scott Colom confirms to WCBI, William Thomas Chisholm, 41, was indicted on all charges.

The incident happened back in January of this year when Chisholm reportedly entered the Starkville Walmart and opened fire.

The suspect faces a Capital Murder and an Aggravated Assault charge.

The Aggravated Assault charge was added after it was discovered another employee was nearly struck by a stray bullet.

Chisholm was arrested shortly after the shooting, roughly 100 feet away from the scene, in the parking lot.