Alleged Walmart shooter pleads “not guilty” during arraignment

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Following his recent indictment, the suspected Starkville Walmart shooter has pleaded ‘not-guilty.’

William Thomas Chisholm, 41, appeared in court Tuesday during a live arraignment.

Chisholm is accused of shooting and killing a Starkville optometrist back in January.

He faces a Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault charge and was indicted on both.

The Aggravated Assault charge was added after it was discovered another employee was nearly struck by a stray bullet.

Bond was set at $100,000 for the assault charge.