COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Allegro MedSpa held a Barbie-themed pampering day.

They could come get Barbie-themed manicures, pedicures, and facials, all while Barbie music played in the background. They also provided Barbie-themed food and drinks.

Allegro Marketing Director Elizabeth Casano spoke on the importance of self-care at all ages.

“This was all our techs’ idea. They decided that they wanted to do something to give back to the community and serve our children. As you will see today, it is not really adults coming in to get Barbie manicures and facials, it is all children. If you can teach a little girl to take care of herself and have pride in herself, eventually that little girl is going to be an older woman who also has that confidence,” said Casano.

They also had a cute photo booth, and someone dressed as Barbie for the girls to take pictures with.

