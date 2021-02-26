Allen Glenn Named Petal Head Football Coach

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) — After five seasons as head coach of Amory football, Allen Glenn becomes the new head coach and associate athletic director at Petal High School.

Glenn began his football career with Amory as a player from 1996-2000. He later became an assistant coach for the Panthers in 2005.

During his time at the helm of the Panthers Glenn totaled a 37-24 overall record.

Glenn’s final Amory squad finished with a 9-2 record and advanced on to the third round of the 3A MHSAA high school playoffs.