Allen, Wes Flanigan prepare for return to Auburn

Photo courtesy: Auburn Athletics

No. 22 Ole Miss visits No. 13 Auburn on Saturday in what will be a return to The Plains for Allen and Wes Flanigan. The Rebels guard and assistant coach spent the past four seasons with the Tigers before joining Chris Beard’s team this past offseason. Not only did Wes coach there, but he played for Auburn from 1993-97.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl shared his thoughts on their return.

“The only thing that I’ve said about it is I hope that our students remember that those guys both graduated from Auburn, are Auburn men and take that into consideration,” Pearl said during his Friday press conference. “I’d rather have them treated as Auburn men and opponents than any animosity about the transfer.”

Flanigan is averaging 16.5 points and seven rebounds per game this season for Ole Miss. The Tigers and Rebels will tip off at 7:30 on the SEC Network as Beard’s crew will look to avenge Wednesday’s loss to LSU.