Alligator hunting season may soon be coming to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re interested in getting in touch with your inner “swamp person”, you may soon have a chance in Central Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is proposing an alligator hunting season on the Ross Barnett Reservoir near Jackson.

An increase in the number of alligators in Pelahatchie Bay is causing concerns with wildlife officers.

The Department’s Alligator Coordinator, Ricky Flynt, says a survey last year found 18 nests on the bay, which could represent between 350 and 450 hatchlings.

Flynt says the proposed hunt is needed to help curb the adult breeding population.

So far, no dates for a hunt have been set.