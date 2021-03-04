AllInForAnsley: Ingomar Basketball Rallies Behind a Local Family

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Basketball and assists go hand in hand. Something the town of Ingomar knows all too well. Due to some tragic events, the town had the chance to step up its game to help a lifelong hoops fan and her family.

“She’s always in the student section cheering for somebody,” 8th grade basketball player Macie Phifer said.

Meet Ingomar 8th grader and cancer patient Ansley Thompson.

“It was just a normal day,” Phifer said.

On December 14th, Ansley was rushed to the hospital after suffering from headaches only to learn some unfortunate news.

“They sent us to the emergency room where they found the tumor,” middle school basketball manager Ansley Thompson said.

After hearing this, the entire community was left rattled.

“Definitely didn’t think it was a brain tumor. We were at the game that night at the gym when we found out and it was shocking!” middle school basketball coach Katherine Downing said.

Since Ansley’s diagnosis of ATRT (Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor), she has undergone 30 radiation treatments. Now her body is on the offense to kick cancer’s butt.

As she goes blow to blow with cancer, Ansley’s best friend Kacie Phifer was quick to let her know that she isn’t alone.

“I was like look, you’re not going to fight this alone,” Phifer said. “We’re going to fight with you. Not just me, but everyone else on this team because you’ve always been there for us. We’re gonna be there for you now.”

The girls wore teal in her honor and the boys write Ansley’s name on their wrists prior to games to show support.

“It makes me feel good and loved,” Ansley said.

Ingomar girls basketball team won the 1A state championship. The boys fell short losing by one point in the final.

If you would like to donate towards Ansley, below is a link to her GoFundMe.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ansley-thompson-allinforansley?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0GnfgLnyZ70Qiqq7nlhgBvHocdM58g4YrNt-3LpBAtiDthHGA3_dS08f8