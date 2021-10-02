Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosts COVID vaccine clinic in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted a COVID vaccine clinic in Starkville at Second Baptist Church.

Sorority members set up tents and partnered with Oktibbeha County Hospital to administer both the first and second Pfizer vaccine and booster shots for those eligible.

Sumeka Thomas is the president of the AKA Sorority chapter in Oktibbeha County. She said hosting a vaccine clinic is just one of the health-related things her sorority is doing to help promote health in Mississippi.

“This is an initiative that’s coming from the international head of our organization, our sorority. We have been leading the charge on health-related matters since we became an organization so for use, this just falls right in our wheelhouse. We just want to do our small part,” Thomas said.

Ten people were able to get vaccinated and one received their booster shot.

Information about breast cancer was also available at the clinic in light of breast cancer awareness month.