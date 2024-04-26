Community stands behind mother who lost her daughter tragically

"Somebody say some joy. (Joy) Some joy. (Joy.) Cometh in the morning. Oh yes."

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sonya Baldwin has worked at Hardee’s in Columbus for the past 27 years.

The body of her daughter, Ashanti Jade Turner, was found in the yard of an abandoned house Monday.

Some people said Baldwin has touched hearts through the Hardee’s drive-thru window.

Numbers from Thursday’s turnout in support of Baldwin and her family bear witness to that.

“I never in my wildest dreams, I mean, to think that so many folks would be concerned, you know? And this is a tragedy. You’ll never hear about the good things. And just for them to come out and help me at me at my worst time, it’s a blessing,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin’s oldest granddaughter said Turner’s legacy will live on.

“We grew up together. We always played together, we fought. We did everything like sisters. She was my auntie but she was really my big sister. Even in times like this, I’m just grateful that everybody came. I’m glad we had this much support cause this hard. We keep a smile on our faces now but it’s hard. I want the world to know that she will be remembered,” said Baldwin.

Chick-fil-A in Columbus will hold a candlelight vigil in memory of Jade on Sunday at 5 p.m.

