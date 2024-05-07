Aluminum Dynamics construction continues on schedule

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – One of the largest economic development projects Mississippi has seen is taking shape.

Construction at Aluminum Dynamics is right on schedule.

The $2.5 billion project is shaping into gear with hundreds of employees already hired.

Gregg Whigham is the Operations Manager of Aluminum Dynamics.

He said dependable contractors and clear skies are the key elements that have contributed to the construction site’s rapid growth.

“This is the first rolling mill built in the US like this in 50 years. We’ve been blessed with just a great group of contractors that have been great to work with. This is not the first project that they’ve worked on with Steel Dynamics. Between their competencies that they bring and the great weather that we’ve had actually for construction over the last several months, we’re right on plan,” said Whigham.

The company plans to be fully functioning by the summer of 2025.

