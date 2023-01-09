Aluminum Dynamics plans groundbreaking ceremony for early March

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Plans are moving forward with the state’s largest economic development project in western Lowndes County.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Aluminum Dynamics is scheduled for early March.

The $2.5 billion aluminum mill will be located near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport, along with several co-locating customers.

Steel Dynamics will own the mill.

1,000 jobs will be created over seven years, along with spin-off jobs at the mega site.

Activity on the site will begin in a matter of weeks.

“They are in preparations of getting their construction trailers in. We anticipate they’ll be delivered middle part of February – parking lot, water, sewer, and power getting to them. That will be the heartbeat of the whole construction site while it’s building,” said Joe Max Higgins, GTR LINK CEO.

Tree removal could also begin in a few weeks and permits finished by the spring.

The LINK will also be working with the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors to begin $25 million worth of road work near the site, as part of the deal.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter