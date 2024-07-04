Alumni work to get historical marker at site of former Siggers High

Members of the Class of '65 of Siggers High School want future generations to know their story of struggle and triumph

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – Alexander Anderson has vivid memories of what once was Siggers High School.

Anderson, along with other members from the class of ’65 recently toured their old school. Shannon Elementary now sits on the property. In fact there is only one building still standing that was part of Siggers High School, the first high school for African Americans in the community.

“It is important that someone recognized who we are and what has been done in the process to get us where we are,” Anderson said.

That is one reason members of the Class of ’65 are working to get a historical marker at the site of Siggers High School. District Sixteen Representative Rickey Thompson is helping the effort and says fundraising efforts are underway for the historical marker, which will help tell the story of African American students before integration.

“Education is key, we had a lot of outstanding individuals that came out of Siggers High School and gave back to the community and that is the most important thing, what they do, is give back and I am so excited to be part of this organization and Siggers High because I graduated from Shannon Elementary here myself,” Rep. Thompson said.

The site would also be part of a historical trail, telling the story of the civil rights struggle. Members of the Class of ’65, and local leaders say it’s important for future generations to have a firm grasp of history and how lessons learned at Siggers High School impacted the future. Siggers High School produced mayors, constables, county supervisors, business people and other prominent community members.

“When we walked out of school, you know what they said,? “I hope you be somebody” and now we have more entrepreneurs came out of this school,” said Tommie Lee Ivy, who is District Four Supervisor for Lee County.

“One of our mottos in school was Prepare to meet your challenge and I used it all the way through my life every time I stepped up to do something I called on the Lord first and then said, I’m prepared to meet the challenge,” said Robert Smith.

“I think this is something great, so younger generation can see, hey this is where their mom and dad started out from and what they can become themselves,” said Shannon Police Chief Anthony Rogers.

Members of the Class of 65 say they want to get the historical marker in place in time for their 60th class reunion next year.

For information on the project and how you can help, call (662)767-3480 or (662)791-1999.

