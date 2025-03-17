Amazon business expands presence in Golden Triangle Region

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – You may not have been aware of it, but Amazon has moved into the Golden Triangle and is quietly expanding its presence.

An Amazon Last Mile facility opened in Starkville in mid-October.

It is the last step between the company’s fulfillment centers and customers, and it currently employs 150 associates and around 200 drivers.

It’s a part of Amazon’s growing footprint in Mississippi, which now includes three fulfillment centers, 2 cross docks, and the delivery station in Starkville and another in Jackson.

“I know, just like you, just like me, we’ve all ordered something from Amazon. Amazon is pretty far-reaching, and we’re right now, we’re constantly trying to improve the infrastructure of Amazon, so we control from fulfillment all the way to your door. So, that’s the whole point of the delivery station. We have our own trucks, and delivery stations, and also we do logistics for 3rd parties as well,” said Amazon Area Manager, Michael Bailey.

Area Manager Michael Bailey said it takes about a year to get operations fully ramped up, and he thinks they will be looking at increasing staff to about 200 delivery center workers and around 300 drivers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.