America 250’s to make a stop this week in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Area residents have a chance to join in the celebrations of our nation’s 250th anniversary.

America 250’s “Our American Story” initiative is making a stop in Columbus on Friday, October 10.

The converted Airstream camper is visiting every state to capture the feelings and stories of everyday Americans.

Kiosks will be set up, and visitors will be encouraged to give their personal histories or express what America means to them.

Some of those stories will be used in documentaries that will be produced to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States.

And the recordings will be preserved for future generations.

“What’s so unique about this opportunity is that we will take these stories that have been recorded; most will be recorded and preserved in the National Archives. So, if children or grandchildren years from now want to hear what their parents or grandparents thought about America, they can go watch this archived piece. And, we’re just very grateful for this opportunity, and we’re very thankful it’s going to be in Columbus, Mississippi tomorrow,” said America 250 MS Director of Development Nancy Carpenter.

The America 250 Airstream will be set up at the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center on Main Street in Columbus from 10 AM until 3 PM Friday.

