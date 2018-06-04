American Airlines flight damaged by hail, makes unexpected landing

- Advertisement -

Hail damage forced a Phoenix-bound American Airlines flight to divert to El Paso, Texas, Sunday night, CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports. No injuries were reported, but the Airbus A319’s nose and windshield were damaged.

American Airlines Flight 1897 was carrying 130 passengers and five crew members from San Antonio when it landed in El Paso just after 8 p.m. after being in the air for about two hours.

“We commend the great work of our pilots, along with our flight attendants,” the carrier said in a statement.

At 11:46 p.m., the flight continued to Phoenix with a different aircraft.

An inspection was expected to be conducted on the damaged Airbus.