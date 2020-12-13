American Family Association builds new facility

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held for the "Don Wildmon Center For Cultural Transformation."

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A national ministry in Tupelo is planning a major expansion on its campus.

A new building will serve as the ministry’s hub for the future and will replace AFA’s nearly forty-year-old headquarters.

The 20,000 square foot building is named after Dr. Don Wildmon, who founded the American Family Association in 1977.

The American Family Association employs nearly 120 people who work out of its headquarters.

“This is the hub of what we do nationally. We have 181 stations across America, millions of people listen to our radio network, we have news information, Bible teaching programs and so we are thrilled to be located in Northeast Mississippi, but yet be doing national work,” said President Tim Wildmon.

Construction should take about 18 months to complete.