TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – An Amory native who gained national attention when he won American Idol is making a name for himself as a songwriter.

Trent Harmon won ‘American Idol’ in 2016. Since that time, Harmon has released an album and is also a full-time songwriter, working in Nashville.

Harmon is in Tupelo as a judge for the “Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant,” that’s where we caught up with him, at a reception for the contestants.

He says things have changed a lot since he won American Idol.

“Somebody asked me that the other day, Allie, I grew up like in six months, you have to grow up, you have an accountant, two attorneys, a booking agent, everything, some days I feel sixty and some days 16, thank God I’m healthy, not everybody can say that my family is healthy, my wife, Mrs. Kat, she’s healthy, and I’m an uncle, I had a nephew during the pandemic, everything is good right now,” Harmon said.

On July 30th, Harmon is performing at the historic “Bluebird Cafe’ in Nashville, as the cafe reopens.