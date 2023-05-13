American Legion Field 69 host veterans expo

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – The American Legion Field 69 held a veterans expo today

The event was open to the public starting with a hero’s walk that started at 8 this morning

and the expo followed at 10. Veterans were recognized for their efforts in the hall of the American Legion.

Melvin Gatewood says this event gives veterans the opportunity to mingle with others and extend resources that the community has to offer.

” I think isolation is one of the top things that a lot of veterans deal with so just having veteran expos and having spaces like this for veterans to come out. Someone might say well I might not need any resources today but I just wanted to come and meet someone new and just talk to someone. We had to fellow veterans that reconnected and they hadn’t seen each other in years,” said Gatewood.

Gatewood hopes to host more events for veterans.

