American Red Cross continues work in Amory after March tornado

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Disasters are happening and you can help your neighbor in need. The American Red Cross North Mississippi Chapter said Mississippi and Alabama are prone to disasters.

It’s one reason the organization is always ready to respond with food and shelter in those first critical hours.

90% of the workforce for the ARC is made up of volunteers.

In fact, the non-profit is still working in Amory after the March tornado outbreak that swept through the state.

“It was a little unusual because there just is not a lot of housing in the areas that were hit. So, we do still have almost 200 people that are living in hotels, and Red Cross volunteers are taking care of those people every day,” said KC Grist, Executive Director of the American Red Cross North Mississippi Chapter.

The Red Cross gave an update to the Columbus Rotary Club.

133 people were helped by ARC in Lowndes County last fiscal year.

The North Mississippi chapter of the American Red Cross serves counties along and north of Highway 82.

