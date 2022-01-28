American Rescue Plan Act will help some Mississippians pay their water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Money from the American Rescue Plan Act will help some Mississippians pay their water bills.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is starting a new program – the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program – to help low-income families maintain access to drinking water and wastewater services.

The program is getting a 13 million dollar injection of cash from ARPA Funds.

It allows families that qualify to get help with paying current and past-due water bills. It can also be used to pay for reconnect fees for those who have had their water service cut off.

To qualify, households must be at or below 60 percent of the state median income.

Money will go directly to the service providers.

Contact your local Community Action Agency or the Mississippi Department of Human Services for information on how to qualify.