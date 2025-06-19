America’s 250th birthday celebrations begin a year early

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The United States has a big birthday coming up next year, so big that the celebrations are beginning this year.

July 4, 2026 will mark the 250th anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Independence, the event that signaled the birth of the United States.

Celebrations will be happening all across the country, including here in Mississippi.

Nancy Carpenter, Development Director for the State of Mississippi for America 250, is helping to coordinate those events.

She gave an update to business and community leaders in Columbus on June 19.

“We’re celebrating in Oxford this fall. We will celebrate when it’s over, the celebration of our nation’s Veterans Day. It’s going to be November 8th, and Ole Miss is playing The Citadel, so that’s going to be a huge event. Coming up this Summer, we’re going to be celebrating in Jackson with a Naturalization Ceremony, and also in Vicksburg; we’ll be celebrating with what’s taking place at the Vicksburg Military Park and on the river,” said Carpenter.

For more on the America 250 celebrations, you can go to America250.ms.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X