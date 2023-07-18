Ammunition manufacturer prepares for big expansion in Lowndes County

apex ammunition

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A homegrown ammunition manufacturer is primed for a big expansion.

Lowndes County-based APEX Ammunition is investing over $4.4 million into renovating the former Maxxim Medical building and expanding its manufacturing capabilities.

APEX makes premium shotgun ammunition.

The company purchased the Maxxim building from Columbus and Lowndes County earlier this year.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements.

MDA is also helping the company through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive.

Along with the building expansion and upgrade, APEX also plans to add 64 new jobs in the coming years.

