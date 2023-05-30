Amory continues rebuilding process after devastating tornado

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been two months since a devastating tornado damaged much of Amory.

Many people in the community are looking to find a new normal, but some are still working to rebuild what’s left from the storms.

The storm damaged about two-thirds of the city.

Mayor Corey Glenn said that right now they are in the rebuild process.

“We’re 65 days removed from the storms. About two-thirds of our community was destroyed but it’s looking really good. The debris is about 96-98% removed and all of our infrastructure is back up and going so everything is a lot better than what it was,” said Glenn.

The mayor said their main goal is to get all residents situated during this time.

