Amory continues to recover from EF-3 tornado one year later

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A year later, families and businesses are looking back on the devastating EF-3 tornado that ripped through Amory and its surrounding areas.

Today, families are still rebuilding their homes and the city is recovering in more ways than one.

There were two deaths, around 55 injuries, and over 80 million dollars in damage.

Power lines were down everywhere, and many trees were uprooted.

The devastation wiped out Amory High School’s Baseball, Softball, and football fields.

As we look back, it’s a reminder to stay mindful of severe weather as we approach severe weather season.

