Amory Humane Society works to move forward after March tornadoes

The new temporary location is on private property, and the public is not allowed on site for the animal's safety.

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Amory is rebuilding. The March 24, EF3 tornado damaged homes, businesses, and even the animal shelter. Now, workers are hoping to move forward.

“It’s just a new light for us,” said Amory Humane Society Executive Director Misty Daniels. “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to be able to build a relationship with these set entities that have granted us the ability to be able to build back and move forward.”

Daniels and Board of Directors Secretary Leigh Ann Hubbard said with animals safely relocated, the construction on the new facility can begin soon.

“There was a lot to sort through in those first three months, as anyone in Amory can tell you, we have all been figuring out the logistics of getting to the next step,” Hubbard said.

“The trend of what’s going on is just insurance just lacking the amount of what we needed to repair,” Daniels said. “With the increase in prices, everything has just gone up. Fortunately, as a 501-C3, we can apply for grants and get those grants and fill the gaps where they are needed.”

The mold and damage have gotten worse each day. It was important to get to a new facility for everyone’s safety.

“In our facility that was hit by the tornado, things are getting worse and worse,” Hubbard said. “We had to get out for the safety of our crew and the animals.”

The Amory Humane Society is hoping to only be in the temporary location for only four to six months.

If you’d like to help in its recovery efforts, you can call the humane society at (662)597-2049 or email amoryhumane@gmail.com. They also want to remind everyone to spay and neuter their pets and look into adopting and fostering.

