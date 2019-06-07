Amory Introduces Hoggard As Head Baseball Coach

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) — Amory officially announced Cade Hoggard as the new head baseball coach, Friday afternoon.

Hoggard replaces longtime head coach and current athletic director Chad Williams.

The new skipper has spent the past five years as head coach of olive branch. He also excelled in his playing career, winning a state championship at Oxford before spending two years at Mississippi State and Delta State.

Hoggard says when he got the call from panthers baseball, he was immediately interested.

“You’ve always known about the program here, and the type of baseball that they play, so when coach Williams called me, it was a no-doubter to come down and hear what he had to say,” Hoggard said.

“One coach specifically stuck out when he said he’s a great ball coach, but I think he may be a better fella than he is a coach,” Chad Williams said. “In a small town, being a great person is a big thing. He’s going to know everyone here. Everyone is going to know who he is. That means a lot to this community.”