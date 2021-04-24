Amory main street hosts crawfish festival for the community

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Amory main street committee held a crawfish festival for the community.

The smell of seafood filled the air as citizens enjoyed a southern staple and listened to live music.

There was just a little bit of something for everyone.

Several vendors lined Main Street and activity areas were available for kids.

During the pandemic, several events were canceled but now committee members are ready to work and bring more events to Amory.

She had already had so many great ideas that she brought to the table.. Something new and fresh that she wanted to bring as like her new event to come downtown and so she kind of organically put this together an then with the board we all just kind of built it up and we got lots of different vendors and some different local breweries to come and got it all to put together,” said Main Street committee member Erin Reeves.

Social distancing and other safety measures were enforced during the festival.