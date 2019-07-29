Amory man accused of stabbing woman

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- An early morning stabbing lands an Amory man in jail.

Larry Daniel, 63, is charged with Aggravated Assaulted after Amory police say he stabbed a woman.

Lieutenant Andy Long says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning at home on 109th Street.

He says Daniel and a woman were in an argument.

At some point investigators say the man went into the kitchen to get knife and stabbed the victim one time.

She was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory and is expected to be okay.