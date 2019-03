AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- An Amory man is out on bond after being arrested, accused of Aggravated Domestic Assault, that sent one person to the hospital.

Joshua Williams, 30, is the man facing the charge.

Amory Police say the incident happened on Winchester Drive in Amory early Saturday morning.

Williams is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.