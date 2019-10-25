Amory man killed in work-related accident

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An accident at a Monroe County plant claimed the life of 55-year-old Nettleton man.

Coroner Alan Gurley said Johnny Dale Bishop was killed Friday morning while working on a burner bin several feet above the ground when he fell.

The accident happened at Enviva Pellets in Amory.

Bishop was the plant manager.

Since it is a work-related death his body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration will also investigate the accident.