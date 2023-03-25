Amory, Monroe County areas hit hard by severe storms

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The hardest hit area by a most likely large tornado was in Amory.

People were reported trapped in at least half a dozen homes throughout the Monroe County town.

As crews cut their way through the debris, they also had to be aware of a number of gas leaks throughout the town.

A number of trees fell on homes, while businesses were also damaged.

We know of at least one injury, but Monroe County Emergency Management hasn’t released any information at this time.

A command center was set up at the Piggly Wiggly parking lot.

Columbus Fire and Rescue sent two people to Amory as members of the Mississippi Regional Response Team Two.

That was for search and rescue efforts.

Assessments will continue Saturday to determine the scope of the damage.

