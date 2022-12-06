Amory PD conducts search operation connected to 2021 murder case

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A cold case investigation is heating up in Amory.

Amory PD posted on Facebook about increasing police presence on Highland Drive near 12th Avenue North for a search operation.

12th Avenue North is where the murder of Judy Baxter, an elderly woman, took place in August 2021.

Amory Police said they are searching two properties in the area to recover evidence however, the search does not assume any guilt of the property owners.

