Amory plans to host meetings to get community input on tornado recovery

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – People who live in Amory and Monroe County can have their say on the community’s tornado recovery.

The city is hosting two community meetings for folks to ask questions and express concerns about the March twister.

Amory is applying for a Disaster Recovery Community Development Block Grant.

These events will help develop an action plan for the future.

The first meeting will be on August 16 at the National Guard Armory.

A second meeting will be the next day at the Benjamin Wax Community Center. Both discussions begin at 5:30.

