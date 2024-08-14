Amory Police looking for suspect make a lucky find

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted for a shooting in Corinth has been captured in Amory.

On Wednesday officers were in the area of West Amory searching for a man with multiple warrants for his arrest.

An officer encountered a person in a vehicle at an apartment complex near 111th Street that resembled the suspect.

When the officer tried to question the man, the driver of the vehicle drove off.

The man, later identified as Bryson Warren, got out of the vehicle in the area of G Avenue and 111th Street.

He was taken into custody without incident by officers of the Amory Police Department.

Warren was wanted by Corinth Police in connection with a shooting at the Farmington Arms Apartments last Friday.