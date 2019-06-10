Amory Police make five separate drug arrests

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- Amory police cracked down on getting drugs off the streets with five arrests over the last week.

Larry Sanders, 27, Channing French, 25, and Tyler Bailey, 25, are all three charged with Drug Possession-Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (Meth.) Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said the drugs were recovered after a traffic stop.

Also in Amory, a called to a domestic situation ended with a separate drug arrest. Randall Reynolds, 33, was charged with Drug Possession Controlled Substance (Meth.) His bond has not yet been set.

Another traffic stop in Amory led to the arrest of Christopher Braxton, 36. He’s facing a charge of Drug Possession Controlled Substance (Meth.) His bond is set at $3,500.