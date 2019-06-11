Amory police officer taken to hospital after being dragged by car

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory police officer is recovering after being dragged by a car while responding to a call.

Tuesday afternoon the officer was taken to NMMC Gilmore Hospital for minor injuries.

The officer was talking to the driver of the car when the driver sped away, dragging the officer for a short distance. Other officers followed the car and the driver was taken into custody.

The officer was responding to a call of a person parked in a car on private property.

Charges are pending for the driver.