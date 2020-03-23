Amory police report two recent arrests

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory police reported two recent arrests, including a man accused of carrying a lot of drugs.

Calvin Baskin, 49, of Okolona, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Officers said he was arrested after a traffic stop.

Baskin was also on federal probation. He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

In an unrelated arrest, 49-year-old William Rush of Columbus was charged with burglary of an auto.

Rush was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.