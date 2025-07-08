An update on the Mayoral election hearing in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The hearing involving a dispute over the Macon mayoral election wraps up on July 8.

Lillian Gillespie filed a petition for judicial review.

She is citing what she believes are dozens of election violations.

A member of the Noxubee County Democratic Executive Committee testified yesterday.

Several absentee and affidavit ballots were called into question during the hearing.

Gillespie lost the mayoral runoff to Freddie Poindexter.

Closing arguments were this afternoon.

No word on when a ruling could come down.

