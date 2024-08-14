Amory police searching for fugitive who ran from officers

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory police are looking for a wanted man who ran from officers.

Tomas Finnie, 30, is wanted on multiple domestic violence assault warrants.

Police say Finnie ran in the area of G Avenue and 111th Street this morning.

West Amory Elementary School was placed on a “Lock Out” order because he ran from police across the street from the school.

That order has been lifted.

Finnie is about five foot ten inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has a tattoo around his right eye.

If you see him call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or Amory police.