Amory Railroad Festival is back on track

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Apple Fritter Lovers rejoice! After being derailed by COVID for the past 2 years, the Amory Railroad Festival is back on track.

Mark your calendars for April 7th through the 10th.

Amory Aldermen approved the plans for the 2022 Railroad Festival at their last meeting.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Railroad Festival.

But organizers say this year’s event will be similar to past festivals.

Fans can expect arts and crafts, music, and of course great food.

There will also be an Amory Railroad Festival Pageant on March 5th.

Organizers will be releasing more details in the coming weeks.