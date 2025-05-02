Amory residents asked to line funeral route for boy who drowned

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Monroe County are preparing to honor a hero this weekend.

Treven Pitts died earlier this week after trying to save his little brother from drowning.

Now, people are being asked to line the funeral procession route for him.

It will be tomorrow, May 3, beginning at 3 pm.

The route begins at Bethel Apostolic Church and continues to Glenn Drive, Highway 278, Main Street, Amory, and onto Highway 6.

People are asked to hold flags, make homemade signs, and pray.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.