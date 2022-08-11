Amory residents remember homicide victim,police searching for suspect

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of Amory resident Judy Baxter.

Baxter was found dead inside her home on August 12, 2021.

Officers and family members continue to look for clues and answers.

No amount of time can help cope with a devastating loss.

Amory Police along with Baxter’s family members are upping the reward to $20,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

” It’s not something that we’re used to dealing with in our community,” said Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen.

Shock-waves are still rippling through the streets of Amory following the loss of long-time resident, Judy Baxter.

Back in 2021, Baxter was found dead in her home on 12th Avenue North. A year later the question remains – Who did it?

Chief Ronnie Bowen said investigators have analyzed and collected evidence over the year. And several agencies continue to work on leads.

” We’re going back and re-evaluating some of the evidence we already had with new technology,” said Bowen.

While detectives continue to look for a break in the case, Keith Baxter is remembering his mother for her care for others.

” She volunteered for just about everything you could do in church or the city. She loved the city and the city loved her. She loved her family,” said Baxter.

He describes her as a radiant light, shining in all places of their town.

” That’s what makes it so hard to realize somebody did this to her and to be able to get away with it. This person did evil things. It’s hard to believe somebody could do this and be that mean. They need to be off the streets, they could do it again,” said Baxter.

Amory Police encourage citizens to contact the department if they have any information from August 12th 2021.

“There may have been somebody who saw something that didn’t bother to report because they thought it was insignificant,” said Bowen.

” We know that somebody knows something around here,” said Baxter.

You can also call Golden Triangle Crimestoppers or use the P3 Tips App.