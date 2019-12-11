Amory Residents Vote In Favor Of Legalizing Sale Of Alcohol

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- Thousands of voters in Amory were at the polls for Tuesday’s special election to decide whether to allow alcohol sales in the city.

The results are unofficial, but it looks as if Amory is going to become the latest city in Northeast Mississippi to legalize the sale of alcohol.

Residents were voting on two propositions.

The first one would allow the sale of beer and light wine.

On that measure, 1353 people voted in favor of it, while 808 people voted against it.

Proposition Two would allow the sale of liquor.

For that measure, 1343 hundred people voted in favor of it, and 849 people voted against it.

Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan said affidavits still have to be counted, however, it won’t be enough to impact the outcome.

Morgan said residents could be able to purchase a cold beverage by early 2020.

“When you have a petition that comes across and it gets to vote and you pass it, then you have to have an ordinance,” said Morgan. “The ordinance by law, has to be voted and selected by the aldermen, then it’s advertised in the paper, and then you have to wait 30 days for it to come in to fruition, so roughly two months.”

Along with waiting for the city’s law to take effect, Morgan said businesses would also have to get a valid liquor license through the Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Roughly 45% of voters came out to cast their ballots in Tuesday’s special election.