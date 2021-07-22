AMORY, MISS. (WCBI) – For first responders, long hours , hard work and sacrifice are part of the job as they keep our cities and towns safe.

Often, their work goes underappreciated by those they protect and serve, but today, a group in Amory honored the top firefighter and police officer of the year.

Amory’s top firefighter began his career at the department in 1992, which means John Campbell has trained nearly all of his peers, including his chief.

“He was one of my first firefighters I ever had,” said Campbell.

Each year, the Amory Rotary Club honors the top firefighter and police officer, who are chosen by their colleagues. Campbell says he still looks forward to each shift at the fire station.

“We actually spend more time with each other than our family, you’re there with those with those guys 24 hours a day, all firefighters have another part time job, those other two days you’re normally with your family from the afternoon to next morning, we spend more time together than we do with our family, it’s a brotherhood,” Campbell said.

Fire Chief Zack McGonagill says Campbell is always willing to serve the public and help his fellow firefighters.

“We all call him Pops, his nickname is Pops, always been a good attribute and we can depend on him at the fire department,” Chief McGonagill said.

Amory’s Police officer of the year is in his early fifties, but still relatively new to police work.

Officer Marshall Eubanks was a pastor for many years before going through the police academy in 2019, at the age of fifty.

“We don’t hire a lot of fifty year olds to go through training academy, it’s a pretty demanding thing to do, but he has a heart for the community and a heart for law enforcement,” said Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen.

In fact, Officer Eubanks sees his most recent career choice as an opportunity to protect, serve and minister to those he encounters.

“Certainly ministry is front line for me, my Christian faith dictates who I am and what I do, been able to practice that in Amory and have enjoyed every second of it,” Officer Eubanks said.

Both men do what they do because they enjoy serving others. And while they are not looking for any accolades, both will tell you, being chosen by their peers, makes the award even more special.

Ballots for Amory’s top firefighter and police officer for 2021 will go out in January.