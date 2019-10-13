Amory School District celebrates ‘A’ rating

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Amory School District has reached a milestone…and many in the community are celebrating.

For the 2017-2018 school year, Amory School District earned a B rating from the Mississippi Department of Education.

Now, they’ve moved up a letter grade to an A.

On Sunday, over 400 faculty, staff, and families were recognized for this accomplishment.

Amory School District celebrated earning an A rating for the 2018-2019 school year.

Amory Superintendent Ken Byars says the district has worked very hard to get here.

” It’s a very big deal, something that we strive for every year. We were an A back in 2013 and it’s the first time that we’ve been an A since so it’s very special to us. It took everybody that we have to work together to make it happen,” said Byars.

Event Coordinator Steve Stockton the Haskell Foundation funded this event to provide dinner and activities for attendees.

“We wanted to do something to honor these employees, every employee in this district had a hand in achieving an A rating and we wanted the superintendent of education to have a great event to showcase to show everything he’s worked hard for as well,” said Stockton.

Stockton says his committee wanted to show their appreciation to teachers, students, parents, and others in the school system.

” From custodians to food service to the faculty and it takes the whole team to achieve A rating and so it makes me so proud people are coming out and enjoying the festivities here and it’s just going to be a great day, said Stockton.

” We go to work and do the same thing we’ve been doing. For years we’ve been trying to maximize student achievement. We gets everything do to the student level so we just go to work everyday to do our best to maximize student achievement,” said Byars.

Byars says Amory School District will continue to work hard to reach another A rating next year.